CAE to provide initial flight training for German Air Force aviators

During the first year,over 40 student aviators will receive academic, simulator and live-flying training from CAE. Credit: CAE.

The German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has contracted CAE to deliver initial training services for the German Air Force aviators.

The deal will initially have a seven-year performance period of seven years and comes with an extension option of another five years.

As part of the contract, CAE will build a new training facility at Germany’s Bremen Airport to train entry-level German Air Force aviators.

The local government and Bremen Airport are supporting the establishment of the CAE Bremen Training Centre.

During the first year, more than 40 student aviators will be enrolled to receive academic, simulator and live-flying training.

The company will employ instructors, aircraft dispatchers, maintenance technicians and support staff to provide training at the facility.

In addition, the CAE Bremen Training Centre and a training site in Montpellier, France, will make use of a fleet of Diamond DA-40 and CAE-owned DA-42 aircraft. This fleet will support the requirements of single and multi-engine live-flying training.

The Montpellier training site is managed by industry partner Airways Aviation.

CAE defence and security group president Dan Gelston said: “This contract is a great example of CAE leveraging its world-class pilot training expertise across both defence and civil aviation to provide an unparalleled solution for initial flight training.

“We are excited to expand our initial pilot training offering with the German Air Force and continue CAE’s mission to support the safety and readiness of future aviators.”

The company will also support instructors from CAE Civil and the established approved training organisation (ATO) curriculum.

In May last year, CAE USA won a Project Level Agreement (PLA) to design and engineer the initial prototype HH-60W virtual reality/mixed reality (VR/MR) aircrew trainer.