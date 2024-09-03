As a new fleet approaches, Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services will upgrade the Norwegian Armed Forces’ helicopters. Source: Marit Myhre / The Norwegian Armed Forces

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) has been awarded a contract by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) to upgrade the Bell 412 helicopters, securing the Norwegian Armed Forces’ operational readiness through a two-stage enhancement plan.

“The government’s long-term plan includes enhancing helicopter capacity. Upgrading the Bell 412 guarantees immediate readiness, ensuring the Armed Forces maintain strong operational capabilities during the transition to new helicopters,” stated Bjørn Arild Gram, Norway’s Minister of Defence.

The Norwegian Air Force has eight transport and utility helicopters in its fleet, acquiring them from Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. between 1987 and 1990. Plans to replace the Bell 412 helicopters for the special forces have been made; however, as highlighted by GlobalData’s intelligence on the Norwegian defence market, the Bell 412 replacement hasn’t been awarded yet.

The upgrade programme will be executed in two distinct phases. The first phase, which has already received approval, will integrate civilian communication and navigation technologies into the helicopters. The second phase will introduce military communication solutions.

Andre Jægtvik, President of KAMS, emphasised the significance of this contract: “We are honoured to be entrusted with the task of upgrading the Armed Forces’ helicopters to enhance their operational availability. This agreement highlights how the industry can provide expertise and capability, becoming a valuable strategic partner for the Air Force when necessary.”

The first two upgraded Bell 412 helicopters are expected for delivery before the summer of 2025. Subsequent upgrades will be carried out during routine maintenance to ensure minimal disruption to operational availability. Brigadier Jarle Nergård, head of the NDMA’s air capacities, confirmed, “We’re currently upgrading the Bell 412 in partnership with the industry, and everything is proceeding as planned.”

With 18 Bell 412 helicopters currently stationed at Rygge and Bardufoss air bases, this upgrade is important in maintaining the fleet’s effectiveness. Major General Øivind Gunnerud, Chief of the Royal Norwegian Air Force, commented, “The upgrade of the Bell 412 is a positive step, ensuring that the Air Force has a versatile helicopter ready for standby missions and other assigned tasks. Given that the Bell 412 is an older model, these updates are necessary to maintain its relevance until we obtain new helicopter systems.”

The upgrade process involves close collaboration between KAMS, the NDMA, and their subcontractor, Patria. This effort builds on an existing framework agreement with the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation, reinforcing the partnership between the Norwegian defence sector and the aerospace industry.

As Norway prepares for its new fleet, this upgrade ensures that the Bell 412 helicopters will continue to support operations, demonstrating a proactive approach during a period of change.

Norway’s military modernisation has continued to advance, with the United States recently approving a $580m (Nkr6.2bn) deal for Norway to acquire 16 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).