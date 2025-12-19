The new package includes ammunition for F-16 fighter aircraft, valued at slightly over Nkr1bn. Credit: armyinform.com.ua/commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons).

The Norwegian Government is allocating around Nkr3.2bn ($313.5m) to finance the latest weapons package for Ukraine to help the country defend against aerial threats.

The new package includes ammunition for F-16 fighter aircraft, which is valued at slightly more than Nkr1bn.

Norway is also contributing funds to procure a precision weapons system that converts low-cost missiles into guided munitions for deployment from either aircraft or ground air defence units.

An additional portion of just over Nkr500m is earmarked for S-300 surface-to-air missiles, which are being used by Ukrainian forces.

The allocation was announced by Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during his biannual press conference on 17 December.

Støre said: “We expect swift delivery of this package, which Ukraine relies on to repel Russian attacks and continue its fight for freedom. The long-term nature of the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine and the flexibility it offers put Norway in a unique position as regards support for Ukraine. Ukraine is dependent on ongoing military support from partners to uphold its freedom and sovereignty.”

The government’s multiyear Plan for Norway presents national security and support for Ukraine as top priorities. The strategy confirms ongoing Norwegian political, economic, and military contributions to Ukraine.

JUMPSTART operates in line with the US foreign military sales (FMS) programme. Through this framework, countries obtain military equipment and services from the US Department of War rather than buying from various subcontractors.

Norway has used the FMS process to secure military materiel for its own defence needs.

Earlier funding through JUMPSTART mechanism has supported donations of F-16 jets to Ukraine and purchases of spare parts and armaments.

This year, Norway has provided about Nkr10bn through the mechanism. In December alone, Nkr3,240m were disbursed; earlier this year Nkr6,703m was allocated under the same scheme. Total disbursements in 2025 via JUMPSTART reach a total of Nkr9,943m.

Norway Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said: “This equipment will be important in enhancing Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against aerial threats. The systems procured under the JUMPSTART mechanism are primarily low-cost systems with high availability, which can be provided at high volumes and at relatively low prices.”

Norway has also paid for air defence equipment acquisition through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List, an initiative that supplies essential gear to Ukraine in cooperation with Germany and the UK using equipment sourced from the US.

Funding has also been directed towards NASAMS training programmes in Norway, said the government.

