Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 Viper foghter jetin flight in Belgium, 14 September 2019. Credit: Shutterstock/VanderWolf Images.

Norway has announced that it will send six of its leftover F-16 aircraft to Ukraine before the end of 2024, according to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on 10 July 2024.

Under the auspices of the Air Force Capability Coalition (AFCC) – led by Denmark, the Netherlands and the US – Norway had previously declared that it would contribute its old units to the wartorn nation in August last year.

However, the exact number of aircraft had yet to be released, although Norwegian media reported that the US had approved the transfer of as many as 22 Norwegian jets just three months ago.

“Combined with air defence systems, the fighter jets will be vital to enabling the Ukrainians to defend themselves against Russian air attacks,” Støre suggested.

F-16s to F-35s

Norway began to phase out its ageing F-16s in 2021 in connection with the induction of new F-35A multi-role combat aircraft. According to GlobalData, Norway currently has 30 F-16A/Bs in its inventory that were acquired from General Dynamics between 1980 and 1997.

The decision to procure Lockheed Martin’s multi-role stealth fighter as a replacement for the F-16 fleet was made in 2008, and the first delivery of a planned 52 occurred in 2015. Thus far, Norway has received 40 airframes of the total order. The nation is scheduled to conclude its procurement before 2028.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

As part of the transition Norway sold 32 F-16s to Romania, signing a contract to that end in November 2022. In addition, two units were also offered to Ukrainian pilots training in Denmark along with ten Norwegian instructors in January this year.

Delivery of planes to Ukraine

Denmark’s leading F-16 donation is imminent, with the US Department of Defense suggesting that their delivery will take place from as early as summer 2024.

Likewise, the Netherlands initially pledged 18 F-16s, and bumped the figure up to 24 after talks had fallen through to sell six aircraft to Draken, a private US company, in February.

Besides F-16s, France also put forward its own contribution of Mirage 2000-5 fighters – an undisclosed number of them – to Ukraine last month during this year’s D-Day commeration, marking the 80th anniversary of the largest amphibious invasion in human history.

Ahead of delivery, the western Ukrainian city of Starokostiantyniv, home to one of Ukraine’s most important air bases, has been a primary target of Russian airstrikes at the start of July; a tactic used to pre-empt sites it expects Ukraine will house its new Western fleet.

“Both [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and Minister for Foreign Affairs Kuleba have repeatedly expressed their deep appreciation of Norway’s support to Ukraine’s air defence, and have stated explicitly that these aircraft will play a crucial role in their ability to defend their right to freedom and sovereignty,” stated Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide.