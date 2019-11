Northrop Grumman is inviting partners to collaborate on the development of a fifth-generation multi-domain joint battle management system (JBMS) for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The Australian Department of Defence intends to build the JBMS under Project AIR6500 to enable a fully networked fifth-generation force.

The proposed JBMS multi-domain solution will allow for coordination of joint weapons employment, air battle management, and ground-based air defence in operational theatres, Northrop Grumman said.

It will provide the RAAF with the capability to link disparate platforms, systems and sensors across multiple domains.

Northrop Grumman has called for Australian partners to support the Project AIR6500 effort.



Potential companies can register expressions of interest via the Industry Capability Network (ICN) Gateway.

Northrop Grumman Australia chief executive Chris Deeble said: “Northrop Grumman aims to lead industry support to the RAAF as it fields a survivable, scalable and modern, next-generation JBMS under AIR6500.

“We’re committed to a sovereign capability that’s designed and developed through close collaboration with other Australian industry members.

“We recognise that a programme of this size, scope and complexity will demand the most innovative, best-of-breed capabilities and a prime systems integrator partnering with Australian industry who can deliver world-class capabilities to the Australian Defence Force.”

The company stated that it is engaging with industry members to build the solution.

The AIR6500 project is valued at more than A$1bn ($681.16m). The capability sought to be built will provide integrated air battle management, electronic warfare battle management, and integrated air and missile defence battle management.

The solution is expected to provide shared situational awareness and enable the RAAF to quickly plan a response to threats on the battlefield.