Caption: E-2D Hawkeye in flight. Credit: Shutterstock

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $49,961,216 modification contract by US Naval Air Systems Command, for the provision of engineering and product support services for the Lot 11 E-2D Hawkeye production aircraft.

Under the contract terms, Northrop Grumman will provide various services, including engineering and product upgrades for the Hawkeye aircraft. The company will work to enhance the performance and capabilities of the plane, ensuring that it remains at the cutting edge of airborne early warning and command and control capabilities.

The E-2D Hawkeye is a twin-engine, carrier-based tactical airborne early warning aircraft. It is designed to provide advanced airborne surveillance, threat detection, and tracking capabilities, enabling operators to detect and respond to potential threats before they become a problem.

The US Navy operates the aircraft, which is considered a vital asset for naval and joint operations.

The Lot 11 E-2D Hawkeye production aircraft contract modification is expected to be completed by February 2027. The contracting activity is the Naval Air Systems Command, based in Patuxent River, Maryland.

Northrop Grumman has a long history of supporting the US Navy and its carrier-based aircraft. The company has been a key provider of airborne early warning systems for over 50 years.

Source: GlobalData Intelligence

GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2022-2032” report claims the third leading supplier of military fixed-wing aircraft in North America is expected to be Northrop Grumman. It is anticipated to hold a 14.3% share of the North American market over 2022–32. The company has also been contracted for the US Air Force’s B-21 Raiders.

In the past, Northrop Grumman has also received orders from Japan, India and France for the E-2D Hawkeye aircraft.