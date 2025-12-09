Northrop Grumman’s CEESIM simulates RF threats for fifth-generation fighter system development. Credit: Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman said that its Combat Electronic Environment Simulator (CEESIM) has been chosen to support radio frequency (RF) testing for the fifth-generation fighter Enhanced Weapons Lab.

The client’s identity and the value of the deal were not disclosed.

The CEESIM system is designed to provide realistic simulations of RF threat environments, which allows for the development and evaluation of weapons and survivability systems relevant to fifth-generation aircraft.

It gives users the ability to replicate complex combat scenarios, aiding the testing of electronic warfare receivers and processor systems.

This capability is intended to help both US and international customers validate their prime mission sensor systems under dense threat conditions similar to those encountered in operational settings.

According to Northrop Grumman, CEESIM’s modular design comes in both standard and compact forms, accommodating a variety of operational requirements.

The company stated that the product’s roadmap adapts to address emerging threats in electronic warfare, thereby maintaining its role in supporting advanced receiver testing for several decades.

Northrop Grumman targeting and survivability vice president James Conroy said: “Spectrum superiority begins in the lab with CEESIM. Through Northrop Grumman’s high-fidelity modelling of radio frequency threats, we are driving the rapid improvement of survivability for fifth-generation platforms.”

The company has worked with Lockheed Martin since the inception of the fifth-generation fighter programme.

Northrop Grumman supports the testing and development requirements across domestic and allied fleets using CEESIM.

In May this year, Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) completed operational assessment flight tests on US Air Force (USAF) F-16 jets.

