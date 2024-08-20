In a move to bolster Nato’s defence capabilities, the US has endorsed a $305m (€274.5m) training package for the Netherlands, which will enhance their CH-47 and AH-64 helicopter operations.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the potential sale, including training support, ammunition, IT equipment, logistics, and service contracts. The training is important for maintaining the Netherlands’ helicopter fleet and ensuring that Dutch forces are prepared for international deployments, including those alongside US-led coalitions.
The Netherlands Air Force currently has three Apaches and 20 Chinook helicopters in its fleet, as GlobalData’s “The Netherlands Defense Market 2024-2029” report highlights.
This FMS deal will facilitate training at Fort Cavazos in Texas, where Dutch personnel and equipment are already integrated into the AMERICAN FALCON exercise. This exercise is instrumental in helping Dutch units achieve certification for overseas missions, enhancing their effectiveness in joint operations with allied forces.
Poland recently secured a $12bn (46.2bn zlotys) foreign military sales agreement with Boeing for 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters, making Poland the biggest Apache operator outside the US.
The estimated cost of $305m represents the highest anticipated figure, but the final amount could be lower depending on specific requirements and budgetary constraints.
