The MQ-9A ‘Reaper’ at the National Museum of the Unites States Air Force (USAF) Source: Andreas Stroh/Shutterstock

The Government of the Netherlands has been approved for a potential foreign military sale of MQ-9A Block 5 aircraft and related equipment from the United States.

The estimated sale cost is $611m, and it aims to support the Netherlands’ defence strategy while reinforcing its role as a NATO Ally. The acquisition will enhance the country’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, as well as its ability to counter current and future threats.

The requested sale includes up to four MQ-9A Block 5 aircraft, three UAV MQ-9 Mobile Ground Control Systems, 30 Embedded Global Positioning Systems/Internal Navigation Systems devices with advanced security features, eight AN/DAS-4 Multi-Spectral Targeting Systems, and 20 Lynx AN/APY-8 Synthetic Aperture Radars.

Additionally, the package encompasses various supporting elements such as AN/ARC-210 radios, M299 Hellfire Longbow missile launchers, Reaper Engines, Selex Seaspray Synthetic Aperture Radars and SeaVue Maritime Radars.

Line-of-Site Ground Data Terminals, Ruggedised Aircraft Maintenance Test Stations, and AN/APX-119 Identification Friend or Foe transponders will also be provided to ensure effective utilisation of the systems. The proposed sale includes cryptographic equipment, satellite communications systems, spare parts, consumables, and repair and return support.

The Netherlands’ armed forces will benefit from the additional MQ-9A aircraft, which will enhance their capabilities for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance missions and Air Attack and Counter Maritime Operation tasks.

Other European countries to have procured the MQ-9A Reaper aircraft from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems include Poland in a $70.6m deal and Spain in a $110m deal.

The Netherlands already has MQ-9A aircraft in its inventory, indicating a smooth integration process for these new assets. General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, based in Poway, CA, will serve as the principal contractor for this sale.

According to GlobalData’s “Netherlands Defence Market 2023-2028” report, the Netherlands acquired three MQ-9A Block 5, medium altitude long endurance UAVs last year from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

The US recently approved the $110m sale of MK41 Vertical Launching Systems to the Royal Netherlands Navy this month.