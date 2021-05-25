US DSCA notifies on sale of MQ-9A Block 5 RPA to Spain

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible foreign military sale (FMS) of follow-on contractor logistics support (CLS) for MQ-9A Block 5 remotely piloted aircraft (RPA).

Approved by the US State Department, the total estimated cost of the FMS and associated equipment is $110m.

Spain has requested MQ-9A Block 5 aircraft components, spares, and accessories, software and related support services, simulator software, personnel training and training equipment.

Services such as engineering, technical, as well as other associated elements of logistical and programme support were also requested by the country.

DSCA stated: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Nato ally, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”



General Atomics will serve as the prime contractor for the sale.

According to DSCA, the proposed sale is expected to enhance Spain’s capability to meet ‘current and future threats’ by enabling Royal Spanish Air Force’s operational readiness.

Spain’s MQ-9A aircraft fleet provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capability that directly supports US and global coalition operations.

In November 2020, GA-ASI delivered the final two MQ-9A Block 5 RPA and a ground control station (GCS) to the Spanish Air Force.

Last week, DSCA notified Congress of a possible sale of support services for Foreign Military Sales Order II (FMSO II) and Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement (CLSSA) to Greece.