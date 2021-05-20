US approves sale of FMSO II and CLSSA services to Greece

A Hellenic Air Force C-27J Spartan in Luxembourg. Credit: Luc Willems.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible sale of support services for Foreign Military Sales Order II (FMSO II) and Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement (CLSSA) to Greece.

Approved by the US State Department, the total estimated cost of the FMS and associated equipment is $165m.

The sale package will include US Government, technical, and logistics support services, as well as other requests for FMSO II and CLSSA support.

According to DSCA, the FMSO II and CLSSA services provide agile logistics support that will enhance Greece’s capability to counter existing and future threats.

The Hellenic Air Force’s defensive and transport aerial fleets will benefit from stock replenishment, standard spare parts, and repair / replacement of spare parts supply.



Greece has also requested other aircraft systems and subsystems.

The sale package will also offer support to other US origin equipment used by the Hellenic Air Force.

DSCA said in a statement: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Nato ally, which is an important partner for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

“The ability to place blanket order requisitions will increase interoperability of Greece with Nato forces and enhance its ability to provide border security.”

