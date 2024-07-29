The Netherlands has signed an agreement with the US to acquire JASSM-ER missiles to bolster its defence capabilities.
This follows a major foreign military sales deal from earlier in 2024, reflecting deepening defence collaboration between the two nations.
The Netherlands has enhanced its national defence by signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LoA) to purchase the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER) from Lockheed Martin. This agreement was formalised on July 29, 2024.
This latest development is noteworthy, following a foreign military sales agreement signed in February. The February deal paved the way for this next step of the acquisition.
In February, Lockheed Martin secured a $908m contract to supply the Netherlands with Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles Extended Range (JASSM-ER). This deal includes 120 JASSM-ER missiles and related equipment. The acquisition will enable the Netherlands to enhance its long-range precision strike capabilities, integrating the missiles with its F-35A and F-16A/B aircraft.
“We’re honoured to partner with the US Government to provide the Netherlands Armed Forces with the combat-proven and mission-effective weapon system to meet their ever-evolving strategic defence needs,” stated Scott Redmerski, JASSM program director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. This sentiment reflects the mutual commitment to security and operational readiness shared by both countries.
The JASSM-ER offers a standoff range, which enhances the Netherlands’ ability to engage targets while keeping its aircrews out of harm’s way.
The acquisition of the JASSM-ER signifies the country’s intent to align closely with the US military, ensuring interoperability. The missile system’s hardware and software enhancements are a worthy addition to the Netherlands’ defence.
For the Netherlands, this agreement represents a modernisation of its defence forces and a reaffirmation of its alliance with the United States.
In 2023, the US State Department approved a $104m sale of 50 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles Extended Range (JASSM-ER) to Japan. The deal included missile containers, training missiles, and an anti-jam GPS, integrating JASSM-ERs into Japan’s F-15s.