Upgrading its MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft fleet, the Royal Netherlands Air Force is poised to enhance its surveillance and maritime capabilities, indicating a boost for its Nato missions. Source: General Atomics Aeronautical

The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has unveiled plans to embark on a comprehensive upgrade initiative for its MQ-9A Remotely Piloted Aircraft fleet.

Teaming up with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the RNLAF is poised to elevate its surveillance and maritime capabilities, amplifying its role in Nato missions across Europe.

The expansion plan, announced by the RNLAF in 2023, outlined the doubling of its MQ-9A Reapers from four to eight. Now, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and mission effectiveness, the RNLAF is set to incorporate several upgrades into its existing aircraft lineup. These enhancements include the integration of maritime radars, purpose-built communications relays, extended-range fuel tanks, electronic support measures, and advanced weaponry, all geared towards enhancing mission flexibility and effectiveness.

Lieutenant-Colonel Jan Ruedisueli, commander of the RNLAF’s 306 Squadron, underscored the significance of these upgrades in bolstering the force’s capabilities. “The RNLAF is using the MQ-9A for an increasing set of NATO missions. With these upgrades, we will support NATO’s ISR and maritime surveillance missions throughout Europe.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Amid Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s bid for the Nato Secretary General role, the Netherlands is intensifying its defence spending. GlobalData’s “Netherlands Defense Market 2024-2029” report forecasts Dutch defence expenditure to surge from $22.8bn in 2024 to $31.2bn in 2029.

GA-ASI will lead the implementation of these upgrades and integrate new payloads tailored to the RNLAF’s operational needs.

Jaime Walters, vice president of International Strategic Development at GA-ASI, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the versatility of the MQ-9A platform. “We’re excited to continue upgrading and increasing the mission capabilities of the RNLAF’s fleet of Reapers. One of the key aspects of our aircraft is the modularity of our platforms allowing them to rapidly meet the full spectrum of customer requirements.”

The MQ-9A Block 5, with its payload capacity and long-endurance surveillance capabilities, stands as an important capability of the RNLAF’s operations.

In a landscape where strategic foresight reigns supreme, the Netherlands’ investment in MQ-9A upgrades positions it to navigate the complexities of tomorrow’s security challenges with precision and resolve.

GA-ASI has had several key developments. Firstly, GA-ASI delivered the first new-build MQ-9A Extended Range Unmanned Aircraft System to the US Marine Corps. Concurrently, GA-ASI signed a $70.6m agreement with Poland to deliver MQ-9A Reaper aircraft. Meanwhile, GA-ASI maintains the MQ-9A fleet in the UK while preparing to introduce the replacement MQ-9 Protector RG Mk1 aircraft.