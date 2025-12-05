The new FPV Team Trainer simulator was introduced at I/ITSEC 2025. Credit: MVRsimulation via LinkedIn.

MVRsimulation has introduced a first-person view (FPV) Team Trainer simulator, a system developed for team-based tactics and coordination training involving four or more participants.

The company introduced the simulator during the 2025 edition of the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida.

The FPV Team Trainer is based on MVRsimulation’s earlier FPV uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) Simulator, which provides realistic training for flying quadcopter drones in challenging situations.

The system adds group training by letting several users practise together on a connected network, guided by an Instructor Operator Station (IOS).

All the training happens in a shared virtual world created by VRSG, with detailed digital maps and 3D models of military vehicles.

Participants begin with primary drone flight instruction, where they learn essential small uncrewed aerial system (sUAS) flying techniques using physics-based flight models that correspond to specific platforms in a virtual setting. The subsequent stage of training introduces navigation skills and target acquisition and identification tasks.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Teams also carry out exercises related to collective tactics, such as deploying virtual smokescreens, completing “perch-and-stare” missions for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). They also integrate with situational awareness tools including ATAK and push-to-talk (PTT) radio communications systems.

In advanced phases, users prepare for operations that involve ISR and hunter-killer strike missions. They also train to operate within the tactical airspace in conjunction with Joint Fires operators.

This includes coordination with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs), utilisation of ISR feeds and drone video feeds, management of convoy strike operations, adaptation to adversary electronic warfare tactics, swarm operations, and radio communication procedures.

The FPV Team Trainer can support groups of four or more trainees. Each FPV-4SHIP kit includes equipment for four users to train together in virtual VRSG environments, all packed in a single case for transport.

The setup is ready to use as soon as it is connected and powered on.

The IOS provides the resources for scenario design, real-time monitoring, and management across one or more FPV-4SHIP kits.

Instructors can observe trainee FPV video streams and ATAK feeds live while communicating through PTT radio links.

A single IOS unit can connect with up to five FPV-4SHIP kits simultaneously. Multiple IOS units may be combined to increase the size of participating groups in a classroom environment.

The IOS also records training sessions, including voice communications, for after-action review.

MVRsimulation confirms the FPV Team Trainer can integrate with other simulators running industry-standard DIS/CIGI protocols in a VRSG-powered virtual environment, enabling joint training operations across multiple systems.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up