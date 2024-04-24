The Mojave uncrewed aerial system (UAS) demonstrator aircraft took part in a live fire demonstration in the Yuma desert on 13 April.
The demonstration left a variety of targets “shredded” after it discharged 10,000 rounds of ammunition from its two DAP-6 Gun Pod Systems from Dillon Aerospace, according to a release from the drone manufacturer, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) on 23 April.
The Mojave is designed to conduct long-endurance armed overwatch, armed reconnaissance, and attack missions. It can provide armed support to the forces on the ground. The quick weapons reload capability allows the aircraft to support the ground forces even from austere sites located near the battleground.
The aircraft is part of the GA-ASI’s Predator drone series, known for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, as well as kinetic and non-kinetic fire support overmatch.
“Seeing our Mojave perform this live-fire demo really emphasises the versatility of the Mojave UAS and what it can do,” said GA-ASI president David R. Alexander. “Mojave has the ability to act as a sensor, shooter, and sustainer while mitigating threat environments and vulnerabilities and safeguarding human lives.”
The Mojave is notable for its capacity to carry a high payload of 3,600lb (1,633kg) while operating from sites that have only a short take-off and landing area, providing a wider range of possible deployments, including aircraft carrier, for a greater range of mission types. Without the need for traditional paved runways, the Mojave is capable of operating from forward operating bases.
According to Dillon Aerospace, the DAP-6 Gun Pod is a self-contained M134D-H weapon capable of firing 3,000 rounds per minute using 7.62mm × 51mm Nato ammunition, and manufactured to hang directly from a Nato Weapons Rack. The Mojave features seven hard points, with the centreline underwing hard point intended to carry the Mojave’s weapon system.