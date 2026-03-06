Merlin completes PDR for C-130J autonomy programme with USSOCOM. Credit: Merlin Labs, Inc./Business Wire.

Merlin Labs has completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for its C-130J autonomy programme in collaboration with the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

This milestone enables the project to advance towards certification-level autonomy for reduced aircrew operations on Special Operations Forces (SOF) C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Following completion of the PDR, Merlin’s preliminary integration design and demonstration airworthiness approach were approved.

Merlin will now proceed to the Critical Design stage, which is necessary to validate the maturity of the system’s design.

Following the Critical Design Review, the subsequent phases of the contract include system integration, ground testing, and a sequence of flight demonstrations from take-off to landing.

Merlin CEO and founder Matt George said: “Completing the PDR is a pivotal milestone for our C-130J program, bringing us closer to delivering highly assured autonomy that elevates mission performance, enhances safety, and expands operational flexibility for Special Operations Forces.

“This work ensures our autonomy platform meets the rigorous safety standards required for operational deployment while driving the next wave of innovation in military aviation.”

Merlin is delivering this capability under a $105m Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded by USSOCOM, utilising Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) authorities.

The contract, awarded in 2024, covers all phases required to field production-ready automation systems. These include integration onto the C-130J platform, system ground testing, Test Readiness Reviews, flight demonstrations from take-off to landing, and further integration work across additional SOF fixed-wing aircraft.

According to Merlin, its AI-powered autonomy stack is already being implemented on the C-130J, with plans for expansion to other aircraft within the SOF fleet.

This technology enables reduced aircrew operations, supporting safety and scalability in the aviation sector, it stated.

The C-130J Super Hercules, produced by Lockheed Martin, is a tactical airlift operated by 28 organisations across 23 countries.

Recently, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems received a contract worth $1.9bn for the continued delivery, upgrade, and support of the C-130J Maintenance and Training System (JMATS) IV programme.