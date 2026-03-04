A US Air Force C-130J aircraft. Credit: Thanhliemnguyen/Shutterstock.com.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has received a contract worth $1.9bn for the continued delivery, upgrade, and support of the C-130J Maintenance and Training System (JMATS) IV programme.

The contract, awarded on 27 February 2026, was announced by the US Department of Defense (DoD) on 3 March 2026.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The agreement covers production, modernisation, sustainment, and ongoing assistance for C-130J aircrew and maintenance training devices through the Training System Support Centre (TSSC).

The JMATS IV contract is structured with a five-year base ordering period, a five-year option period, and a further three years allocated for the completion of all deliveries.

Initial funding for the contract includes $1,000 from fiscal year 2026 operations and maintenance resources for the first task order.

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center’s Simulators Division at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is overseeing the contracting activity.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Project work will take place across multiple US and international sites including Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas, Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point in North Carolina, Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii, Miramar in California, and Iwakuni in Japan.

Other sites are Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina; Quonset Point Air National Guard in Rhode Island; Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi; Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Texas; Ramstein Air Base in Germany; and Yokota Air Base in Japan.

All activities are scheduled for completion by 28 February 2039.

The C-130J MATS programme supplies training products and services to personnel in the US Air Force (USAF), Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, supporting readiness for global operations.

Initiated in 2000 with its first contract award, the programme offers a variety of training devices and services including aircrew instruction, operations support, and contractor logistics.

The C-130J represents the most recent model in the C-130 series, having taken the place of older C-130E aircraft and some of the high-use C-130H variants.

This model features updated technology designed to reduce manpower needs, decrease operating and support expenses, and deliver savings over the lifecycle compared to previous C-130 versions.

According to the official USAF Website, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company has supplied 121 C-130J aircraft to the Air Force.