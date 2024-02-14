MDA Ltd. and GA-ASI join forces to enhance Canada’s defence capabilities by providing the MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS). Source: GA-ASI

MDA Ltd., a player in technology and services, embarks on a collaboration with GA-ASI to fortify Canada’s defence capabilities by delivering MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS).

Free Buyers Guide Leading Guide to Military UAV Suppliers for the Air Defense Industry The document includes detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers and their products, along with contact details, to inform your purchasing decision. Thank you. Related Company Profiles L3Harris Technologies Inc Taiwan Power Co Ltd View all Your download email will arrive shortly.While you wait why not take a look at other free recommend buyer’s guides Download free guide Country Code * UK (+44) USA (+1) Algeria (+213) Andorra (+376) Angola (+244) Anguilla (+1264) Antigua & Barbuda (+1268) Argentina (+54) Armenia (+374) Aruba (+297) Australia (+61) Austria (+43) Azerbaijan (+994) Bahamas (+1242) Bahrain (+973) Bangladesh (+880) Barbados (+1246) Belarus (+375) Belgium (+32) Belize (+501) Benin (+229) Bermuda (+1441) Bhutan (+975) Bolivia (+591) Bosnia Herzegovina (+387) Botswana (+267) Brazil (+55) Brunei (+673) Bulgaria (+359) Burkina Faso (+226) Burundi (+257) Cambodia (+855) Cameroon (+237) Canada (+1) Cape Verde Islands (+238) Cayman Islands (+1345) Central African Republic (+236) Chile (+56) China (+86) Colombia (+57) Comoros (+269) Congo (+242) Cook Islands (+682) Costa Rica (+506) Croatia (+385) Cuba (+53) Cyprus North (+90392) Cyprus South (+357) Czech Republic (+42) Denmark (+45) Djibouti (+253) Dominica (+1809) Dominican Republic (+1809) Ecuador (+593) Egypt (+20) El Salvador (+503) Equatorial Guinea (+240) Eritrea (+291) Estonia (+372) Ethiopia (+251) Falkland Islands (+500) Faroe Islands (+298) Fiji (+679) Finland (+358) France (+33) French Guiana (+594) French Polynesia (+689) Gabon (+241) Gambia (+220) Georgia (+7880) Germany (+49) Ghana (+233) Gibraltar (+350) Greece (+30) Greenland (+299) Grenada (+1473) Guadeloupe (+590) Guam (+671) Guatemala (+502) Guinea (+224) Guinea - Bissau (+245) Guyana (+592) Haiti (+509) Honduras (+504) Hong Kong (+852) Hungary (+36) Iceland (+354) India (+91) Indonesia (+62) Iran (+98) Iraq (+964) Ireland (+353) Israel (+972) Italy (+39) Jamaica (+1876) Japan (+81) Jordan (+962) Kazakhstan (+7) Kenya (+254) Kiribati (+686) Korea North (+850) Korea South (+82) Kuwait (+965) Kyrgyzstan (+996) Laos (+856) Latvia (+371) Lebanon (+961) Lesotho (+266) Liberia (+231) Libya (+218) Liechtenstein (+417) Lithuania (+370) Luxembourg (+352) Macao (+853) Macedonia (+389) Madagascar (+261) Malawi (+265) Malaysia (+60) Maldives (+960) Mali (+223) Malta (+356) Marshall Islands (+692) Martinique (+596) Mauritania (+222) Mayotte (+269) Mexico (+52) Micronesia (+691) Moldova (+373) Monaco (+377) Mongolia (+976) Montserrat (+1664) Morocco (+212) Mozambique (+258) Myanmar (+95) Namibia (+264) Nauru (+674) Nepal (+977) Netherlands (+31) New Caledonia (+687) New Zealand (+64) Nicaragua (+505) Niger (+227) Nigeria (+234) Niue (+683) Norfolk Islands (+672) Northern Marianas (+670) Norway (+47) Oman (+968) Palau (+680) Panama (+507) Papua New Guinea (+675) Paraguay (+595) Peru (+51) Philippines (+63) Poland (+48) Portugal (+351) Puerto Rico (+1787) Qatar (+974) Reunion (+262) Romania (+40) Russia (+7) Rwanda (+250) San Marino (+378) Sao Tome & Principe (+239) Saudi Arabia (+966) Senegal (+221) Serbia (+381) Seychelles (+248) Sierra Leone (+232) Singapore (+65) Slovak Republic (+421) Slovenia (+386) Solomon Islands (+677) Somalia (+252) South Africa (+27) Spain (+34) Sri Lanka (+94) St. Helena (+290) St. Kitts (+1869) St. Lucia (+1758) Sudan (+249) Suriname (+597) Swaziland (+268) Sweden (+46) Switzerland (+41) Syria (+963) Taiwan (+886) Tajikstan (+7) Thailand (+66) Togo (+228) Tonga (+676) Trinidad & Tobago (+1868) Tunisia (+216) Turkey (+90) Turkmenistan (+7) Turkmenistan (+993) Turks & Caicos Islands (+1649) Tuvalu (+688) Uganda (+256) Ukraine (+380) United Arab Emirates (+971) Uruguay (+598) Uzbekistan (+7) Vanuatu (+678) Vatican City (+379) Venezuela (+58) Vietnam (+84) Virgin Islands - British (+1284) Virgin Islands - US (+1340) Wallis & Futuna (+681) Yemen (North)(+969) Yemen (South)(+967) Zambia (+260) Zimbabwe (+263) Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo By downloading this case study, you acknowledge that GlobalData may share your information with Airforce Buyers Guide and that your personal data will be used as described in their Privacy Policy Submit Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how GlobalData may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In a strategic move aimed at reinforcing Canada’s defence and security landscape, MDA Ltd. has clinched a $74m contract from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to support the procurement of MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) by the Canadian Armed Forces. This partnership shows MDA’s role as a global mission partner, leveraging technology and services to bolster national security.

The agreement entails MDA’s role in assembling RPAS ground control stations at its Richmond, BC, facility and delivering combat search and rescue radios. Moreover, MDA will spearhead the design of the RPAS Ground Control Centre information management system, ensuring integration and flow of information, a component for decision-making in defence operations.

At the end of last year, Canada unveiled a C$2.49bn ($1.87 billion) investment for the MQ-9B SkyGuardian from US-based General Atomics.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

As per GlobalData’s intelligence on the Canadian defence market, Canada’s General Atomics was chosen over a consortium headed by L3Harris Technologies named Team Artemis, who proposed the Artemis UAS to Canada’s RPAS acquisition. However, since then, L3Harris has been chosen to deliver 11 WESCAM MX-20D electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems for the MQ-9B SkyGuardian.

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, highlighting Canada’s diverse and expansive landscape, including the Arctic, which necessitates robust and reliable defence infrastructure. “Canada’s large, diverse and complex landscape, including the Arctic, require trusted and tested mission partners who understand the operating landscape, the need for seamless system integration, and the strategic value of real-time information and insight.”

Greenley underscored MDA’s commitment to partnering with GA-ASI and other Canadian entities, “We’re honoured to be partnering with GA-ASI and other Canadian companies to deliver this important new system that will support Canada’s domestic and continental defence and security priorities.”

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian RPAS is interoperable with Canada’s domestic and continental defence missions, integrating with NORAD and allies such as the Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance and NATO.

In 2023, Taiwan procured four MQ-9B SkyGuardian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

Linden Blue, CEO of GA-ASI, expressed confidence in the MQ-9B SkyGuardian’s ability to meet Canada’s evolving defence needs, “Canada’s vast territory and complex terrains require a cost-effective, multi-mission RPAS solution that can endure long periods on station, fly in harsh weather environments, and operate safely in all airspaces.”

With this contract slated to be added to MDA’s backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the collaboration between MDA and GA-ASI enhances Canada’s defence capabilities, ensuring the nation’s preparedness to tackle emerging security challenges.