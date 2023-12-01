The UK MoD is looking to explore new ways to harness civil and commercial space technologies for the defence sector. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

Army Technology interviewed Lord Robert Lisvane, Chair of the House of Lords Inquiry into AI enabled Autonomous Weapon Systems (AWS) that has published, 1 December, a report recommending the UK government seeks public support in implementing wider use of AWS in defence.

The report, ‘Proceed with Caution: Artificial Intelligence in Weapon Systems‘, also suggested that meaningful human oversight be embedded at every stage of development and deployment, and that Artificial intelligence should be prohibited in nuclear command, control and communications.

“Although AI enabled intelligence gathering may feed into political and military decisions made, particularly in a period of heightened tension, we were very clear that the escalatory risks of consigning decisions to artificial intelligence in the nuclear sphere was not acceptable.”

MoD procurement needs a ‘complete reset’ for AI enabled AWS

Lord Lisvane stated the Committee’s evidence indicates procurement for AI enabled AWS needs a ‘complete reset’ in order to match the constantly updating pairing of capability and requirement.

The report is explicit that the Ministry of Defence needs to have capacity, either in house or on contract, to assess bid ‘on tap’, and to impose meaningful conditions during through-life support of the systems. The upshot defence economy efficiencies from this pattern of development is, Lord Lisvane notes, that with the rate of adaptation being so much more increased, “gold plating may actually not be very easy to do”, implying prestige assets may be an alien concept to the sector.

“If you’re looking at AI enabled AWS, it’s such a long way from procuring a fast jet, or a new frigate. And whereas the timeline, from operational requirement to tendering contract, trials, deployment could be as long as thirty years. We’re now talking in terms of a period of procurement, possibly going really quite rapidly, to potential deployment which could be measured in months.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Potential for reduction in collateral damage

Witnesses at the inquiry offered evidence that AWS, with appropriate controls, may reduce casualties normally defined as collateral damage, offering commanders fires that can be more selective and precise, but as Lord Lisvane notes, this should also be taken in balance. “If you’re dealing with an AWS and not with, let us say, a human piloted aircraft, an attack might be pressed home with more fervour and determination in the AWS mode, than it would [with] pilots who are worrying about being shot down.”

Central to the findings of the report, titled ‘Proceed with Caution: Artificial Intelligence in Weapon Systems’, is the recommendation to the government to fully define AI enabled Autonomous Weapon Systems, so that legislators a use this definition to enact regulation.

“If circumstances meant that something wholly unforeseen, was developed, then you’d need also, I think, to have agreement on how a definition should be amended.” Lord Robert Lisvane

The Committee offered two levels of definition. ‘Fully’ autonomous weapon systems are systems that, once activated, can identify, select, and engage targets with lethal force without further intervention by an operator, while ‘Partially’ autonomous weapon systems are defined as, systems featuring varying degrees of decision-making autonomy in critical functions such as identification, classification, interception and engagement.

“We’re pretty confident that our definition is a robust one, and resilient, at least against foreseeable change,” said Lord Lisvane, crediting the practical worth to the avoidance of technical detail. “We’ve simply said, ‘If the system exhibits these behaviours, it will fall into the definition of either fully or partially autonomous.’ He outlines the benefit for a stable definition as laying the foundation for international agreement on AI enabled AWS, but adds that revision is also consideration. “If circumstances meant that something wholly unforeseen, was developed, then you’d need also, I think, to have agreement on how a definition should be amended.”