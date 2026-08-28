US Air Force F-16 Block 70 fighter jet. Credit: Sanit Fuangnakhon/Shutterstock.com.

Lockheed Martin has proposed an industrial and social partnership package valued at $1.8bn to Peru, linked to the US prime’s F-16 Block 70 fighter jet offer.

The initiative, unveiled as part of ongoing negotiations, outlines a set of measures aimed at deepening the defence relationship and supporting the growth of Peru’s industrial sector.

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According to Lockheed Martin, the package includes plans for joint production of defence equipment and advanced unmanned aircraft systems, as well as specialist-led engineering programmes and the creation of a new space academy curriculum.

These steps are intended to facilitate the entry of Peruvian companies into Lockheed Martin’s global supply network.

Details released by the company indicate that future collaboration could encompass the domestic assembly of uncrewed aerial vehicles for Latin American markets, the establishment of joint research hubs, and Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) Technical Institute.

Proposed programmes also include advanced fighter maintenance and engineering courses intended to support knowledge transfer to the local workforce.

Lockheed Martin said these activities are designed to support sustainable economic development while enhancing the defence industrial bases of both Peru and the US.

Lockheed Martin Integrated Fighter Group business development vice president Tara Lause said: “Lockheed Martin is committed to building a long-term partnership that benefits Peru and its people, while strengthening its defence capabilities.

“As we collaborate with the local industry, we aim to deliver tangible, high‑value opportunities that build a skilled workforce, enable knowledge transfer and create lasting economic impact on both sides of the partnership.”

A central component of the package involves expanding facilities for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), potentially positioning Peru as a regional centre for advanced aerospace services.

The company said the F-16 Block 70 programme could serve as a catalyst for the internationalisation of Peru’s industrial capabilities, with the aim of establishing the country as a local base for unmanned systems and related technologies.

In April, the Government of Peru announced decision to acquire 12 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft as part of efforts to modernise the country’s fighter fleet and enhance national defence capabilities.

The proposals come as Peru recently confirmed its selection of the L3Harris Viper Shield electronic warfare system for its future fleet of F-16 Block 70 fighters.

The F-16 fighter jet is currently operated by more than 2,800 aircraft across 29 countries. The Block 70 variant is the latest version of the F-16, featuring updated technology, radar, and weapons systems, as well as enhancements to service life and lifecycle costs, according to the company.

Lockheed Martin states that these advancements provide improved situational awareness and protection for pilots.