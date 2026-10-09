Lockheed Martin’s S-70i Black Hawk virtual maintenance trainer provides interactive 3D maintenance simulations. Credit: Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin has signed a contract with the Philippine Department of National Defence to supply training equipment for the Philippine Air Force’s S-70i Black Hawk fleet.

The direct commercial sale includes a full-flight simulator, a virtual maintenance trainer, courseware, sustainment and spares support through 2032.

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It represents the first order for Lockheed Martin’s S-70i Black Hawk training devices, the company said in an 8 October release.

According to Lockheed Martin, the full-flight simulator is designed to replicate the sights and physical sensations of operating an S-70i aircraft.

The virtual maintenance trainer uses models of airframe systems, including hydraulics and avionics, to allow maintainers to practise in a simulated environment.

Lockheed Martin offers S-70i Black Hawk training devices ranging from desktop trainers to immersive virtual systems.

The company said the equipment uses digital models of the aircraft’s systems, components and configurations, alongside data from its operational flight programme, to support the development and updating of simulations.

Lockheed Martin air and commercial solutions vice-president Tim James said: “It’s a privilege to partner with the Philippine Air Force with a suite of systems to support their training requirements as they grow their fleet of S-70i Black Hawk helicopters.

“This contract award is a long-term investment in the PAF’s mission readiness and reflects Lockheed Martin’s proven ability to deliver sustainment solutions across the entire operational pipeline.”

The Philippine Air Force operates a fleet of 47 S-70i Black Hawks for various tasks such as search and rescue, humanitarian assistance, firefighting, and transporting personnel throughout the country.

The new contract is expected to enhance local training for Black Hawk pilots and maintenance crews, and forms part of ongoing defence modernisation initiatives.

While its domestic training capability is being established, the Philippine Air Force will continue training Black Hawk pilots at the US-based Sikorsky Training Academy.

Lockheed Martin also provides training systems for its CH-53K, F-35, F-16 and C-130J aircraft.