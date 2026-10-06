S&K Aerospace provides logistics, supply-chain and repair services to US government and foreign military sales customers. Credit: Panchenko Vladimir/Shutterstock.com.

S&K Aerospace has been awarded a $4.3bn contract by the US Air Force (USAF) to lead the Parts and Repair Ordering System 7 (PROS 7), delivering supply and logistics support for foreign military sales (FMS) customers over a potential 10-year period.

The Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract tasks S&K Aerospace, a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, with sourcing, repairing, and delivering non-standard or difficult-to-support parts that are outside the scope of traditional government supply channels.

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The agreement encompasses requirements from the USAF, Army and Navy FMS programmes globally, according to the company.

S&K Aerospace president Tony Amadeo said it was a “huge win” for the company.

The arrangement allows for an initial one-year base period, renewable up to nine times annually, with an extra three-year close-out window for final contract activities.

The USAF’s PROS initiative is designed to ensure prompt requisition processing, competitive pricing, and reliable supply for allied and partner militaries.

Under PROS 7, S&K Aerospace will act as the official government source for eligible supply, maintenance and task orders that fall outside standard logistic pipelines.

S&K Aerospace has supported successive stages of the PROS programme, gaining experience with sourcing and managing repairs for ageing and obsolete components used by international customers.

The company said PROS 7 offers “the opportunity to continue that mission well into the future,” building on established supplier relationships and further developing its operational capabilities.

Dave Rariden, General Manager of the Aerospace Business Unit, stated: “This award reflects years of consistent execution by our employees and the strong relationships they have built with our customer and supplier community.”

S&K’s Aerospace Business Unit general manager Dave Rariden said: “This award reflects years of consistent execution by our employees and the strong relationships they have built with our customer and supplier community.”