Lockheed Martin has completed the assembly and power-up of the US Space Force’s first Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) Block 0 satellite.
This development took place at the company’s satellite manufacturing facility in Sunnyvale, California, and marks the beginning of system-level testing.
The Next-Gen OPIR satellite is one of two that will form the GEO segment of the Space Force’s planned missile warning and tracking system.
This architecture aims to counteract growing threats from ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and other emerging technologies.
The space vehicle features Lockheed Martin’s LM 2100 bus, known for its enhanced resilience, and a Raytheon-developed advanced missile warning sensor payload.
Positioned approximately 22,000 miles above Earth, the satellite will offer enhanced sensing capabilities and global coverage.
The advanced missile warning system will operate alongside Space Systems Command’s Medium Earth Orbit Track Custody prototypes and the Space Development Agency’s Tracking Layer satellites in Low Earth Orbit.
Together, they aim to deter and neutralise potential threats.
Lockheed Martin Space Missile Warning programmes vice-president Mike Corriea said: “With its persistent, around the clock, watchman-like surveillance, Next-Gen OPIR GEO will add strength, reliability and resiliency to the Space Force’s future missile warning, tracking and defense architecture.”
The successful milestone in the satellite’s production underscores the engineering design and precision involved.
This progress allows the satellite to proceed with further system-level testing, focusing on environmental assessments, as it targets a launch in 2025.
In June 2024, Lockheed Martin was awarded nearly $1bn for Phase 2.1B of Next Gen OPIR missile detection system.
The report titled “Global Military Satellite Market 2018-2028” projects that the market for military satellites will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.08% during the forecast period. This growth is anticipated to be fuelled by a rise in terrorist activities, insurgency, and non-traditional warfare.
It is expected that North America will lead the market, accounting for 40.3% of the global share, with Europe trailing behind, where Russia and France are prominent contributors. In the Asia Pacific region, China and Japan are significant stakeholders in the market.