GPS III SV08 is seen here in its Colorado cleanroom preparing for shipment earlier this year, alongside a photo of its liftoff. Credit: Lockheed Martin.

The US Space Force’s (USSF) Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle 08 (GPS III SV08) has successfully launched into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

GPS III SV08 established signal acquisition shortly after launch, Lockheed Martin said.

The satellite was prepared for launch in just over three months, a process that typically spans several months.

This follows the launch of the GPS III SV07 launched in December last year. The USSF’s GPS III SV06 launched in 2023.

Lockheed Martin Space navigation system vice president Malik Musawwir said: “Our team is thrilled to support another launch of a critical GPS satellite, just five months since the last liftoff.

“This demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s ability to rapidly launch and deploy national security space assets, and we look forward to putting the next two GPS III satellites on orbit to further enhance this critical constellation.”

The GPS III satellites are designed to provide precise and resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services, which are vital for various sectors including aviation, maritime, land transportation, and search and rescue operations.

The advanced security features and anti-jamming capabilities of GPS III and subsequent GPS IIIF satellites are crucial for military users as they ensure consistent access to accurate PNT data even in challenging environments.

Operational control of SV08 currently resides with Lockheed Martin’s Denver Launch & Checkout Operations Centre pending its integration into the existing GPS network.

Lockheed Martin not only constructs the spacecraft at its Colorado facility but also manages early on-orbit operations.

The company plays a significant role in maintaining the modernized GPS ground segment known as the Architecture Evolution Plan. This architecture is essential for operating the 31 active GPS satellites that deliver indispensable PNT capabilities.

The ground segment managed by Lockheed Martin involves monitoring and controlling the satellite constellation and disseminating navigation data to users globally.

It includes range of monitoring stations, master control stations, and ground antennas.

Recently, Lockheed Martin upgraded the GPS ground segment by integrating M-Code Early Use, enabling secure military communications for US and allied forces worldwide.

Upon operational declaration, GPS III SV08 will join seven other satellites providing enhanced M-code capabilities for improved navigation precision and anti-jamming measures for critical military operations.

Last week, Lockheed Martin secured a contract modification for two additional future GPS IIIF satellites aimed at augmenting the constellation’s capabilities.