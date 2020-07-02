Lockheed Martin delivers F-35 DMT capability to USAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Lockheed Martin has delivered the distributed mission training (DMT) capability to the US Air Force (USAF) during the final acceptance test conducted at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) in Nevada, US.

During the simulated training event, Lockheed Martin, the Joint Program Office and the USAF connected the F-35, F-22, F-16 and E3 Sentry aircraft virtually in a highly contested simulated environment for the first time.

Additionally, F-15 aircraft can be connected to the simulators in the virtual environment.

Creating interoperability across multiple military platforms, the F-35 DMT capability will allow continued training and large force exercises.

The initial delivery at Nellis AFB will establish the framework for F-35 simulators globally to interconnect.



Previously used F-35 simulators allowed up to four pilots at a facility to fly together in simulated combat.

The advanced DMT capability links pilots at Nellis AFB to pilots at other bases through an existing distribution network to conduct training events with existing fourth and fifth-generation platforms.

Following this fielded DMT solutions for the F-35 training enterprise, the DMT capability will be integrated with other USAF bases across the world

Further, the navy is scheduled to receive the DMT capability through an accelerated delivery at NAS Lemoore this year.

Lockheed Martin F-35 Training and Logistics vice-president Chauncey McIntosh said: “This base capability lays the foundation for pilots to truly train like they fight by enabling advanced tactics training through multi-domain operations in a simulated environment.”

In May this year, Lockheed Martin undertook measures to mitigate Covid-19 impacts on F-35 production and rapidly recover from the pandemic, by adjusting work schedules, maintaining employee skillsets and accelerating payments to suppliers.

The move was in response to previously reported F-35 supplier delays due to the outbreak.