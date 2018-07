The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence has approved the updated rules on allowing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to fly over military territories and to produce video, photo or other types of visual material of military territories.

Approved to ensure enhanced protection of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, the rules have been updated as part of the amendments to the Law on the Organisation of the National Defence System and Military Service in force.

The list of military territories and distances limiting the operation of UAVs has also been updated.



Any individual who wants to use a UAV over the determined territories can now easily ask for permission from persons responsible for the procedure for every territory.

In order to simplify permit issuance, details of the relevant contacts will be provided.

On the basis of the amendments to the Law on the Organisation of the National Defence System and Military Service approved by the Seimas, drone operators who wish to produce video, photo or other types of visual material of military territories will have to apply for a corresponding permit.

Furthermore, all drones flown over military territories or critical load being transported outside of military territories without permission will be treated as potential weapons that are likely to harm military assets or personnel.

In such cases, military power can be used to forcedly land or neutralise the UAVs.

Individuals that want to operate a UAV over a military territory would have to allow security personnel of the unit to inspect the drone before flight, provide materials obtained during the flight for inspection, and obey other indications of security specialists during the drone operation.