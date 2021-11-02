Leidos to provide support services for USAF’s ACC ISR operations

A Reaper flies a routine ISR training mission Credit: US Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt Eric Miller / Flickr.

Leidos has won a new single-award, firm-fixed-price task order from the US Air Force’s (USAF) Air Combat Command (ACC) Acquisition Management and Integration Center (AMIC).

The task order has a one-year base period of performance and four one-year options. If all the options are exercised, the total contract value stands at $531m.

The contract requires the company to offer ‘subject matter expertise and threat mitigation support’ for the ACC intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Leidos will also provide analysis and assessment support, intelligence support for Headquarters (HQ) ACC Staff and subordinate numbered airforce staffs, wings, and centres and ISR training support.

The company stated that the contract work will be carried out at more than 25 Continental United States (CONUS) sites.



Leidos Defense Group president Gerry Fasano said: “Combating global threats requires our armed forces to possess and constantly obtain critical knowledge of the strategic, operational, and tactical environments.

“We look forward to leveraging our more than 33 years of strategic intelligence experience and exceptional performance on the current ACC ISR programme to support our warfighters in meeting the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty and wartime air defence.”

In June, Leidos won a contract to provide solutions to enhance the ISR capabilities of the US and its allied partners.

The USAF prime multi-award IDIQ contract has an estimated value of $950m.