The extradition signifies a progression in the US efforts to clamp down on the unauthorised export of sensitive aircraft technology to Russia. Source: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Oleg Chistyakov, a Latvian national, has been extradited to the United States to face charges related to a scheme to smuggle US avionics technology to Russia.

Russia/Latvian businessman Chistyakov, 55, was extradited to Kansas City, Kansas, where he appeared in federal court on 21 August 2024.

Chistyakov, who operated under the alias Olegs Čitsjakovs, faces charges including conspiracy, Export Control Reform Act violations, smuggling, and money laundering. These charges stem from his alleged involvement in a scheme to illicitly export US-origin avionics equipment to Russia, a country currently under heavy sanctions.

Chistyakov could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1m fine if convicted.

The extradition of Chistyakov marks a milestone in a years-long investigation that has already led to the arrest and guilty pleas of two Kansas-based collaborators, Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, 61, and Douglas Edward Robertson, 56. Both men are awaiting sentencing later this year.

Chistyakov is accused of playing a role in the conspiracy by acting as a broker, using his Emirati company, RosAero FZC, to facilitate the purchase, repair, and shipment of sensitive avionics technology to Russian entities, including the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to the indictment, the scheme involved intricate manoeuvres in evading US export laws. Chistyakov and his co-conspirators allegedly used false invoices, routed shipments through third-party countries such as Germany and the UAE, and funnelled payments through obscure bank accounts in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and the UAE.

This network was designed to disguise the technology’s destination—Russia—circumventing the strict export controls imposed by the US in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The case against Chistyakov and his associates comes as part of a broader effort by the US government to tighten the noose around entities attempting to bypass sanctions. Jeffrey Chance Nader, a California resident, was recently indicted for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 30 military aircraft components, including parts for F-4 fighter jets, from the US to Iran.

Many businesses and individuals implicated in the scheme were added to the Commerce Department’s Entity List in December 2023, subjecting them to even stricter trade restrictions. Chistyakov’s extradition is the latest in a series of arrests that highlight the international reach of US law enforcement in cracking down on sanction evaders.

The Justice Department’s Task Force KleptoCapture, an interagency initiative launched after Russia invaded Ukraine, coordinated the investigation and has been instrumental in disrupting illegal activities.