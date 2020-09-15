L3Harris Technologies has announced that it will spearhead a team to update aircraft training simulators used by the US Air Force (USAF).

The team includes CAE USA, CymSTAR, Dell Technologies and Leidos, which will assist the USAF in developing common standards for the design and operation of training simulators.

It will be part of the USAF’s Simulators Common Architecture Requirements and Standards (SCARS) programme.

Delivering training updates becomes difficult as simulators are constructed by different providers using a unique interface, according to L3Harris.

USAF’s SCARS programme aims to create a common, open architecture for its simulators with stricter cybersecurity standards. This will allow the service to easily connect simulators and update them.



USAF Operational Training Infrastructure materiel leader lieutenant colonel Rick Jaime said: “As we move to multi-domain operations there’s an increased focus on commonality and interoperability for all department of defence training efforts.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with our prime and partners to create a unique approach to synthetic training environments. These are capabilities that will integrate into broader training systems in the future.”

Over the next few years, around 2,400 aircraft training simulators deployed at 300 locations will be updated with a new common architecture.

Under the initial task order, the KC-135 and A-10 platforms will be integrated with new standards and at nine locations.

L3Harris Aviation Systems president Todd Gautier said: “The future of airforce training is here. The L3Harris team will transform the simulator infrastructure and provide the airforce with increased cybersecurity and a common operating environment.

“The integrated solution will allow the airforce to grow into multiple platforms and provide crews with a more realistic training environment.”

In January, the USAF purchased a simulator for Hill Air Force Base (AFB) civilians and military airmen in need of ground transportation training.

