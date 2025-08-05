L3Harris build 18 space vehicles for SDA’s Tranche 2 Tracking Layer programme. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies has successfully completed the critical design review (CDR) and production readiness review for the US Space Force’s Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 2 Tracking Layer.

This progression to the production phase signifies a significant advancement in the development of a new, layered missile defence system capable of real-time threat tracking.

The CDR confirmed that L3Harris’ designs for both the space vehicle and ground system are aligned with mission requirements.

These designs incorporate advanced technology capable of globally detecting, tracking, and targeting missile threats with minimal delay.

L3Harris’ facilities have already commenced the production of major assemblies for the T2 space vehicles, demonstrating the company’s commitment to meeting SDA’s rapid deployment objectives.

The designs leverage the company’s experience from Tranche 1, Tranche 0, and the Missile Defense Agency’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) satellites.

The company supports SDA’s Tracking Layer across all tranches of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), which envisions a comprehensive constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit to enhance missile warning, tracking, and defence capabilities on a near-global scale.

Additionally, L3Harris is constructing eight electro-optical infrared (EO/IR) payloads for SDA’s Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter (FOO Fighter) programme.

The company has been investing “hundreds of millions of dollars” towards infrastructure and manufacturing processes across the US, including a $250m initiative to upgrade and expand facilities dedicated to space-based missile warning and defence technologies in Indiana, Florida, and Massachusetts.

Earlier in 2025, Rocket Lab National Security also completed the preliminary design review (PDR) for SDA’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL)-Beta programme.

The Tracking Layer aims to deploy a worldwide network of satellites equipped with infrared sensors for missile warning and tracking.

These satellites will be integrated with the Transport Layer’s high-speed communication network, facilitating advanced missile tracking from numerous low-Earth orbit positions.

Upon full deployment, the T2 constellation is expected to encompass around 270 operational satellites across both the Transport and Tracking Layers, said SDA.

