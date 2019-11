L2 Aviation has received a contract to install the Mode-5 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) upgrades for the US Air Force (USAF) fleet of KC-10 Extender aircraft.

The remote avionics modification installation subcontract was awarded by Collins Aerospace. The value of the contract has not been revealed by the parties.

As part of the contract, L2 Aviation’s Remote Avionics Modification Services (RAMS) teams will perform the installation work.

L2 Aviation president Mark Lebovitz said: “The KC-10 ADS-B scope is an important programme award for L2 Aviation as we build on our 22-year history of successful remote installations, minimising aircraft out of service time, and expanding our solutions into the military and government segments.

“This award demonstrates our never-ending commitment supporting the military with our contractor field teams, Group A-kit Manufacturing, and avionics integration capabilities.”



L2 Aviation will conduct four concurrent modification lines. The contract is part of the effort to meet the KC-10 aerial refuelling tanker’s Mode-5/ADS-B activation goals.

The programme will involve performing 58 KC-10 installations at different locations around the US.

The USAF awarded a $160m contract to Rockwell Collins in 2011 to upgrade its KC-10 fleet under the communication, navigation, surveillance / air traffic management (CNS / ATM) cockpit modernisation programme.

Work includes systems integration for KC-10 and the supply of flight management systems, surveillance systems, displays and data link communications.

The KC-10 Extender is a three-engined aircraft used for transport and air-to-air refuelling operations.

Rockwell Collins completed the installation of the Flight2 integrated avionics system on the tanker fleet in 2017.