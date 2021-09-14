Kratos wins $338m USAF contract for BQM-167A aerial target system

BQM-167 Skeeter target drone. Credit: Lestocq / WikiCommons.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has secured a contract for BQM-167A Air Force Subscale Aerial Target (AFSAT) lots 17-21 production and out-of-warranty repairs.

Awarded by the US Air Force (USAF), the approximately $338m firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and time-and-material contract also includes the provision of contractor logistics support services.

The contract has been awarded to the company’s Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems division. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Eglin Air Force Base (AFB) in Florida, is the contracting activity.

BQM-167A is a sub-scale aerial target system used by the USAF to provide a threat-representative target for the test and evaluation of new air-to-air weapons systems of the USAF and the US Department of Defence.

Kratos Unmanned Systems Division president Steve Fendley said: “This five-year contract represents a milestone in our target system business and reduces the administrative burden on both the USAF and Kratos by enabling multiple years of target delivery and support to be combined into a single contract – smart and efficient business.



“It also enables Kratos and the USAF to place even more focus on our ultimate mission, which is high-performance threat representation for training and defensive system development.

“We have shared a great partnership and team approach with the USAF throughout our nearly 20 years of working together on target systems.”

The company noted that work under the contract will be carried out at its manufacturing facility.

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions president and CEO Eric DeMarco said: “Our entire organisation is focused on providing affordable, disruptive and technology-leading products and systems to support Unites States National Security.”

Award of the multiple strategic contracts is expected during the second half of this year.

Last month, Kratos expressed commitment to move Skyborg to a programme of record (POR) and be ready in 2023.

In November last year, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced the acquisition of 5-D Systems, which is a CMMI Level 3 Systems and Software Engineering company.

