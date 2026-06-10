Kratos Spartan Engines. Credit: Kratos.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has revealed plans to expand production capacity for its Spartan line of turbojet engines, targeting output of 3,000 units in 2027.

The decision comes in response to rising demand from missile and loitering munition programmes, the US-based defence and space manufacturing company announced on 9 June 2026.

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Kratos said it has already begun investing in long-lead material procurement and bolstering its supply chain infrastructure using internal funding. These measures aim to accelerate production and reduce delivery times for customers.

Spartan family of engines are produced entirely within the US, relying on a domestic supply chain.

These engines are designed to offer military-grade performance, reliability, and operational capability at costs more typically associated with commercial products.

Kratos unmanned systems division president Steve Fendley said: “As the Department of War focuses on rebuilding critical missile inventories and increasing affordable precision-strike capacity, the need for scalable, high-performance but low-cost propulsion systems has never been greater.”

The decision to increase production capacity aligns with stated Department of War priorities, such as replenishing missile inventories, increasing production capacity for precision-strike weapons, and providing affordable solutions across the Joint Force.

Last month, Kratos selected Odon, Indiana as the site for its upcoming mid-tier coupled arc jet and laser facility, marking a significant step for Project Helios. Once operational, the new facility will strengthen national testing capabilities by enabling aerothermal evaluation of materials used in hypersonic systems.

In April this year, Kratos completed the initial flight series of the J85-engined Firejet unmanned aerial system, known as the Mk1 Firejet. This is the second major Firejet configuration, giving customers a choice aligned to operational requirements.

Kratos said the J85 variant offers improved aerodynamic performance for users needing additional capability.