Kratos J85 Spartan engine. Credit: Kratos.

Kratos Defence & Security Solutions has completed flight tests of its TDI-J85 turbojet engine in lugged-launch, palletised-launch and surface-to-surface configurations.

The company said the tests assessed the J85 engine’s ignition and start performance across rail or zero-length launchers, cargo-aircraft deployed launch systems and containerised munition applications.

For the lugged-launch configuration, Kratos said the engine was tested from standard rail and zero-length launchers.

The palletised test examined compatibility with rapid-launch systems deployed from cargo aircraft, while the surface-to-surface configuration assessed rapid starts and acceleration.

Kratos said the engine is intended for low-cost cruise missiles, decoys and uncrewed aerial systems. It cited high-altitude starting capability, reliability and efficiency among the design objectives.

Separately, the company said it had expanded production preparations for its Spartan family of small turbojet engines.

Kratos has placed long-lead component orders to build more than 3,000 Spartan engines in 2027, citing demand from development and production programmes.

The company said its Spartan engine manufacturing facility is operating and that it plans to reach annual production capacity of more than 10,000 engines by 2029.

Kratos president and chief executive Eric DeMarco said the Kratos Spartan family of small turbojet engines were focused on low-cost jet drones and cruise missiles.

“Kratos is focused on working with customers that want production-ready products now, as we work with the Department of War for the rebuild and reindustrialization of United States National Security capabilities,” DeMarco said.

Recently, Kratos and Airbus completed the first European flight of the U740-Valkyrie uncrewed aircraft.