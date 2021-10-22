Kongsberg wins $473m contract to supply JSMs for Norway’s F-35 fleet

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services will supply joint strike missile (JSM) for Norway’s F-35A Lightning II fighter jets fleet. Credit: KONGSBERG.

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS), a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, has secured a contract from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA).

Under the $473m (Nkr3.95bn) contract, KAMS will supply joint strike missiles (JSM) for Norway’s F-35A Lightning II fighter jets fleet.

The company’s partnership with the Norwegian Armed Forces and Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) is claimed to have played a key role in developing JSM equipped with advanced capabilities.

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace president Eirik Lie said: “The Joint Strike Missile, as part of the Norwegian F-35 fighter jet, enables the Norwegian Air Force to operate within the challenging and complex environment ensuring the defence of vital national interests.

“The development of the missile has been ongoing since 2008, and with this contract, completes development and test and enters a full-rate production phase.



“This programme secures employment and business for Kongsberg and our extensive supply chain partners for years to come.”

The Joint Strike Missile is a fifth-generation air-to-surface missile (ASM).

Ensuring the low-signature capabilities of the aircraft, the missile can be carried internally.

The joint strike missile is claimed to have superior performance against sea and land targets from far distances.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace holds a 50.1% stake in KAMS while the remaining stake is owned by Patria of Finland.

Last month, KAMS signed agreements to continue supplying critical aircraft parts under the F-35 Lightning II programme.

In June 2018, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency awarded a new contract to Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for joint strike missile (JSM) test missiles.