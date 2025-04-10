The two companies signed a teaming agreement. Credit: © Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services and Letecké opravovne Trenčín (LOTN) have signed a teaming agreement to develop an F-16 Falcon maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capability in Slovakia.

This MRO service will be offered at LOTN’s current aircraft maintenance facility in Trencin, Slovakia, aimed at supporting the Slovakian Air Force’s new F-16 Block 70 fleet.

LOTN chairman and CEO Juraj Laus said: “This initiative is a direct result of LOTN’s participation in the life cycle support of the Slovakian Air Force’s new generation F-16 Block 70 fleet.

“Kongsberg is a very highly regarded player in this industry; teaming with them will allow us to expand our offering of services and capabilities which will benefit the Slovak Air Force and other Nato and Allied operators as well.”

The Block 70/72 features Northrop Grumman’s APG-83 AESA radar, providing pilots with fifth-generation fighter radar capabilities.

This technology, shared with the radars used in the F-22 and F-35, offers situational awareness, all-weather targeting, and detailed digital maps with customisable features.

Additionally, the Block 70/72 variant of the F-16 includes a high-resolution Center Pedestal Display (CPD).

This allows pilots to fully use the data from the AESA radar and targeting pods, presenting tactical imagery and enhancing combat operations.

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services president André Jægtvik said: “The Norwegian Air Force’s transition from the F-16 to the F-35 has allowed KAMS the ability to apply our 40 years of F-16 MRO experience to opportunities outside of Norway.

“Our designation as a Lockheed Martin approved Falcon Service Center for F-16s up to Block 52 combined with LOTN’s experienced labour force, modern infrastructure and Block 70 capability will provide a legitimate and strategically located option for F-16 support and services.”

The agreement follows a statement by Slovakian Deputy Defence Minister Martin Vojtašovič, who revealed that the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) would not assist in upgrading the Sliač Air Base to accommodate the nation’s F-16 fleet.

The air base, currently operational for fighter jets, requires enhancements to host the Slovak Air Force’s 14 F-16 Block 70 fighter jets.