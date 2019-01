Kessel Run has announced a hiring event to find the right personnel to tackle software issues that affect the US Air Force’s (USAF) weapon and information systems.

The Kessel Run Experimentation Lab (KREL) intends to provide jobs to around 50 civilians to address software issues, including the global Air Operations Center Weapon System and the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter’s (JSF) Autonomous Logistics Information System (ALIS).

The event is scheduled to take place later this month and the jobs will include various roles covering management, creative design, software design and programme management.



KREL director Adam Furtado said: “The airforce is seeing, and I think we’re one of the ones showing them, how important it is to create and sustain your own software.

“As with many small companies, our goal now is to hire the right people, expand our pipeline, and continue supporting the airforce’s software needs.”

“As part of the project, airforce-led software teams have automated data entry at operations centres where combat is orchestrated.”

Furtado added that the agency will continue to upgrade Air Operations Center (AOC) software as part of the expansion efforts to cater to the demand of other major USAF weapons systems such as the JSF.

Software created for the F-35 involves millions of lines of code to enable troops and maintainers to gain visibility of the battlespace and on-board aircraft systems.

So far, Kessel Run has provided around 12 completed applications to the AOC. These applications are being used in combat and during airforce exercises.

Since mid-2017, the organisation has incurred an expenditure of around $140m to establish shared workspaces for 280 military, government civilian and contractor staff who create and sustain applications.

As part of the project, airforce-led software teams have automated data entry at operations centres where combat is orchestrated. This initiative helped warfighters save 1,100 man-hours per month.

The KREL facility in Boston, US, opened in May last year.