KBR wins critical USAF landing systems sustainment contract

A USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon in flight. Credit: TSGT JACK BRADEN, USAF.

KBR has secured a follow-on task order to provide sustainment engineering services for the US Air Force (USAF) landing, navigational, radar and air traffic systems.

These systems are managed by the Digital Directorate’s Air Traffic Control and Landings Systems (ATCALS) Sustainment Branch.

Valued at $58.1m, the recompete contract will see KBR perform research and analysis on reliability, obsolescence, non-destructive inspection and non-destructive testing techniques.

The company will also conduct system degradation, structures, corrosion, and system sustainability.

According to KBR, these efforts by the company will help identify impacts, improvements, and ‘more efficient methods and techniques to sustain the critical USAF systems’.



KBR Government Solutions president Byron Bright said: “We’re excited to continue to provide our sustainment engineering expertise to the ATCALS Sustainment Branch.

“We will continue our important work with the US Air Force to increase the reliability and maintainability of warfighter systems.”

The task order has been awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

The USAF 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (ESS), past of the US Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC), awards these DoD IAC MAC task orders through a competitive process.

MAC is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity vehicle for complex, integrated professional projects.

Since 2005, the firm has performed similar tasking for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Command (AFLCMC).

KBR said it will carry out this contractual work in Oklahoma and other locations for the next five years.

Earlier this month, US Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) awarded a $91.8m cost-plus-fixed-fee task order to KBR to provide high-end engineering services.