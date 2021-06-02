KBR to support USAF aircraft and other system components

A USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon in flight. Credit: TSGT JACK BRADEN, USAF.

The US Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) has awarded a $91.8m cost-plus-fixed-fee task order to KBR provide high-end engineering services.

KBR’s services will support the research and development of solutions for the US Air Force (USAF) 448th Supply Chain Management Wing (SCMW) managed aircraft and other system components.

The solutions will help deal with the diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages (DMSMS) issues such as cracks caused by fatigue, low tolerance to damage, and corrosion.

KBR will also be responsible for engineering analyses of electronic warfare (EW) systems and components.

It will evaluate fundamental design requirements, logistics support, degradation issues that shorten useful life, impacts of software and security, aircraft fleet status, depot requirements, repair processes, procurement of parts and more.



KBR Government Solutions president Byron Bright said: “This is an exciting opportunity to bring our engineering expertise to the 448th SCMW as we continue to develop and deliver cost-effective solutions to the warfighter community.

“Our work will directly address key performance attributes for reliability, maintainability and supply chain performance, increasing overall effectiveness for the airforce.”

Contracted work will be conducted at KBR’s US facilities in Georgia, Oklahoma, and Utah as well as other locations over the next five years.

The task order has been awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

The USAF 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (ESS), past of the US Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC), awards these DoD IAC MAC task orders through competitive processes.

These contracts are awarded for the improvement of the DTIC repository and the Research and Development (R&D) and Science & Technology (S&T) community.

Since 2005, the engineering firm has performed similar tasking for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Command.

In April, KBR secured a USAF cost-plus, fixed-fee task order to advance optoelectronic technology research.