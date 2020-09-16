KBR to carry out base operations for USAFE-AFAFRICA

KBR has received a contract provide daily base operation services for the US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA).

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is for a period of eight years and has a maximum ceiling value of $974m.

The contract was awarded by Air Force Installation Contracting Center and includes a base period of five years and three one-year options.

KBR will aid in the maintenance of the armed forces at Morón Air Base in Spain along with Incirlik Air Base, Izmir Air Station, Office of Defense Cooperation-Turkey and the Ankara Support Facility in Turkey.

The company will be responsible for ensuring that bases and facilities are operating correctly, which will help sustain the wellbeing of US personnel at the bases and execution of their missions.



Work includes programme management, logistics support, civil engineering, morale, welfare and recreation support.

Additionally, it will offer postal operations and safety, occupational health, industrial hygiene and ambulance services.

KBR Government Solutions president Byron Bright said: “KBR continues its legacy of serving US troops around the world through this new contract award.

“This significant win speaks to KBR’s ability to meet customer needs as we strategically drive growth by drawing on our deep domain expertise.”

In April, KBR was awarded a position on the $6.4bn US Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V) contract.

Last year, KBR received a contract to provide logistics services for USAF at Hill Air Force Base Depot in Utah, US.