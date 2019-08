KBR has received a contract to provide logistics services for the US Air Force (USAF) at Hill Air Force Base Depot in Utah, US.

The $77m ten-year sole-source contract was awarded by Honeywell Aerospace.

Under the subcontract, KBR will support secondary power systems for seven USAF aircraft types, which are F-15, F-16, A-10, B-1B, B-2, C-130, and E-3. The company will also support ground-based auxiliary power systems for aircraft on the ground.

The contract awarded to KBR is a follow-on contract originally awarded in 2007.



The company will provide services such as programme management, engineering expertise, supply chain management and kitting to ensure repairs to the aircraft power systems are conducted efficiently.



KBR Government Solutions US president Byron Bright said: “This contract award speaks to the strong partnership we have built with Honeywell and the quality of work we perform for the airforce.

“KBR will continue to deliver unique logistics solutions that assist the airforce in increasing aircraft availability and reducing depot turnaround time.”

Honeywell was awarded a $1.036bn ten-year sustainment prime contract in October last year.

Secondary power systems deliver the power required to start the main propulsion engines of an aircraft.

They also provide electrical and hydraulic power that can be used to run critical aircraft systems on the ground and in flight.

In April, KBR’s government services business received contracts to continue providing support to F-35 fighter jet and other USAF aircraft.