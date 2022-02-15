Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
February 15, 2022

KBR wins contract to improve PATRIOT missile system’s capabilities

This $207m contract will be valid for five years and support PEO Missiles & Space, PM IFMC.

KBR has secured a $207m contract to provide engineering support to the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) missile system.

The task order will see the company perform multi-disciplined analyses and provide recommendations.

This will improve the capabilities of the PATRIOT missile system for PEO Missiles & Space, PM Integrated Fires Mission Command (IFMC).

This five-year contract has been granted under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

The US Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awards these DoD IAC MAC task orders.

These orders focus on developing and creating new knowledge for the betterment of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

KBR government solutions president Byron Bright said: “KBR has provided uninterrupted systems engineering support to the PATRIOT missile system for decades. We’re proud to continue that support and to further our shared goal of protecting US forces and allies through enhancing the capabilities of the PATRIOT missile system.”

PATRIOT defends assets and ground forces by countering enemy short-range and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and uncrewed air vehicles (UAV).

As part of this task order, KBR will assist modelling and simulation efforts to investigate overall system performance, as well as conduct wide-ranging analyses, studies, development and test activities to authenticate and prove full ground and missile system performance.

Work under the contract will be carried out at Redstone Arsenal Government facilities and KBR offices in Huntsville, Alabama, US.

Last June, KBR won a follow-on task order to deliver sustainment engineering services for the US Air Force (USAF) landing, navigational, radar and air traffic systems.

