Airbus Defence and Space has officially handed over the inaugural A400M military transport aircraft to the Kazakhstan Air Defense Forces, marking a key addition to the country’s tactical and strategic airlift capabilities.
The A400M aircraft, was delivered to Kazakhstan during a ceremony in Almaty, following its journey from Airbus’ Final Assembly Line located in Seville, Spain.
The Kazakh Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced the aircraft’s induction via social media platform X, earlier in December 2024.
Kazakh MoD tweeted: “The Air Force’s flight fleet has been replenished with the A-400M military transport aircraft. In Almaty, Minister of Defense Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov personally congratulated the aviators of the Armed Forces and guests of the event on this event.”
Kazakhstan placed an order for two Airbus A400M aircraft in 2021, joining a group of operators that includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, Malaysia, and Luxembourg.
The agreement also included a memorandum of understanding to establish maintenance and overhaul services, featuring a new maintenance centre for C-295 transport aircraft in Kazakhstan.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Earlier in June 2024, the first A400M was designated for Kazakhstan .
Alongside the latest delivery, Airbus will supply comprehensive maintenance and training support.
Airbus Defence and Space Air Power head Jean-Brice Dumont said: “Proven for over a decade in military and humanitarian operations worldwide, the A400M is a game changer for the Kazakh Air Defense Forces, delivering unrivalled tactical and strategic capabilities in a single platform.
“A second A400M, currently in production, will further strengthen these capabilities on its delivery in 2026.”
The A400M is a four-engine turboprop military airlifter, designed to perform both tactical and strategic missions.
It can carry heavy and oversized cargo to short, unprepared airstrips, operate at low altitudes, and deploy up to 116 paratroopers or 25 tonnes of cargo.
The A400M is equipped with turboprop engines for enhanced foreign object damage protection and a 12-wheel main landing gear for improved weight distribution.
To date, more than 130 A400Ms have been delivered to nine countries, accumulating 200,000 flight hours and participating in missions.