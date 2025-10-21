JP Morgan and Rothschild & Co have emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the Middle East & African (MEA) region during the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2025 by value and volume, respectively.

As per the analysis of the financial deals database of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics firm, JP Morgan’s advisory services were linked to transactions totalling $56.5bn.

On the other hand, Rothschild & Co’s involvement in six deals has positioned it at the forefront of the volume rankings.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Rothschild & Co saw its ranking by deal volume improve from the second position during Q1-Q3 2024 to the top position during Q1-Q3 2025.

“Meanwhile, JP Morgan, which was not among the top 10 by value during Q1-Q3 2024, led the chart by this metric during Q1-Q3 2025. Involvement in a deal for the acquisition of Electronic Arts by a consortium of investors for around $55bn played a pivotal role for JP Morgan in securing the top spot by value.”

In the value dimension, Qatalyst Partners claimed the second spot with its advisory role in deals worth $25bn.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Houlihan Lokey and William Blair are tied, each having advised on $2.5bn worth of deals, and Goldman Sachs followed with $2.2bn in advised deal value.

On the volume front, KPMG took the second spot with five deals, trailed by Rand Merchant Bank, also with five deals but with lower deal value. Goldman Sachs and Lazard each had a hand in four deals. Lazard took the fifth spot due to lower deal value.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions of deals from leading advisers.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up