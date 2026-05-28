SAR satellite over Japan and South Korea. Credit: ICEYE.

Japan’s aerospace leader IHI now benefits from two ICEYE SAR satellites

The constellation will increase to four satellites built in Japan, with an option for 20 more

Among other commercial uses, the corporation will use the constellation for target detection and tracking capabilities required for defence operations on and sea

Japan’s aerospace manufacturer, the IHI corporation, will begin to benefit from space-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery now that the first two of four satellites are operational.

Built in Japan and launched by the Finnish space-based intelligence provider ICEYE, the company is cultivating an earth observation satellite constellation for Japanese Government use.

The duo initially signed a procurement contract for the four SAR satellites, with an option for 20 more at a later stage, in October 2025.

At a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East, demand for persistent maritime domain awareness and more resilient intelligence capabilities is increasing.

SAR data – which creates high resolution imagery through a form of radar that emits and receives microwave impulses to and from the earth – play an important role in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions.

In Japan’s case, this is particularly important for monitoring vessel activity, protecting critical supply chains and supporting defence operations against a militarily aggressive China, whose influence has expanded to dominate nations within its periphery across the Indo-Pacific region.

Besides working with ICEYE to capture SAR imagery, IHI’s broader earth observation system includes the future integration of additional sensor types: optical, radio frequency (RF), infrared (IR), hyperspectral and VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) that is the next generation of AIS (Automatic Identification System) for maritime vessels.

Cheaper alternative

ICEYE has managed to secure a string of procurement contracts with nations around the world in recent years as the company offers an affordable path to space-based ISTAR capability.

In an interview earlier this month, one ICEYE executive told Airforce Technology about its approach to the UK market, which is dominated by the US and its own sovereignty in manufacturing, launching and operations.

“Not everything needs to be done in one big, expensive go,” the executive said, challenging some the UK’s effort to cultivate its apparatus alone.

Instead, ICEYE supplies SAR imagery from its own satellites and later adds new ones until a government agrees to build satellites in-country. This was the case for Germany too, through Rheinmentall, as well as Greece, Poland, Portugal, Finland, Sweden and Ukraine.

In essence, ICEYE provide an incremental commitment process as a stop‑gap for users until they decide to add to their capability.