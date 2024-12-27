The contract for the up to 24 Eurofighter Typhoon aircrafts was signed in Rome. Credit: © Leonardo S.p.A.

Eurofighter and the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) have inked a contract in Rome, confirming an order for up to 24 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft for the Italian Air Force.

This move comes shortly after an acquisition by the Spanish Air Force earlier this month.

Eurofighter chief executive Giancarlo Mezzanatto said: “During this past seven days we have seen two of the four Eurofighter Core Nations sign new contract orders, with a clear desire to modernise their Air Forces and confirming the crucial role they attribute to our aircraft.”

The incoming aircraft will replace older Tranche 1 models, offering upgrades in avionics, weaponry, and operational capabilities.

The Eurofighter Typhoon will be equipped to handle Brimstone III and Meteor missiles, feature sensors and enhanced connectivity.

These sensors provide the pilot with improved situational awareness, seamlessly integrating data to continuously update the battle space picture for actionable intelligence.

Additionally, the aircraft features an intelligent fuel system that provides extended range and safety, with a maximum capacity of 7,600kg.

Designed to remain operational beyond 2060, the Eurofighter Typhoon is expected to integrate into future European air combat systems.

The programme is a collaborative effort between Airbus, BAE Systems, Leonardo, and the partner nations of the UK, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Eurofighter coordinates on the industrial side and NETMA serves as the primary interface for customers and governments.

The development of the Eurofighter Typhoon, which began in 1989, led to its deployment across the core nations’ air forces between 2003 and 2005.

Leonardo chairman Stefano Pontecorvo said: “The level of technology delivered by the Eurofighter programme over years is unquestionable. Its success provides also evidence of the outstanding synergies between the industry and institutions.”