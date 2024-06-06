The IDF will receive 25 more F-35 stealth fighter jets (pictured) paid for by the US military. Credit: Israel’s Ministry of Defence.

Israel has signed a deal to procure 25 more F-35 fighter jets from US defence giant Lockheed Martin, the country’s military announced on Tuesday (4 June).

The deal, worth a reported $3bn, will be entirely funded by US Foreign Military Financing (FMF). It sees the Israeli Air Force expand its fleet of F-35 stealth fighters to 75, or three squadrons.

The US’ willingness to supply the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) with weapons and military equipment has come under heavy criticism as the number of Palestinians killed by Israel’s troops surpasses 36,000.

Earlier today (6 June), Israeli jets struck a UN school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip – which the IDF claimed is a Hamas compound.

Local Gaza media said the warplanes fired three missiles at classrooms on the top floor of the school, killing at least 39 people.

Weapons experts also identified fragments of an SDB GBU-39, a US-made precision bomb, in the aftermath of an airstrike on Rafah which killed 45 people last week.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Dead bodies are brought to the Al Aqa Martyrs hospital after Israeli airstrikes hit the UN-run school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir Al Balah, Gaza, on 6 June. Credit: Ashraf Amra / Getty.

Despite President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemning Israel’s heavy bombing of civilians in Gaza, the US has only once paused weapons shipments to its closest ally in the Middle East.

The relationship between Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu may have been strained recently over the Israeli Prime Minister’s refusal to implement a three-part ceasefire proposal put forward by Washington.

BREAKING: Biden says Israel's new ceasefire deal proposal includes, for the first time, a path to a permanent ceasefire.



The announcement obscures the reality that Biden could force a permanent ceasefire tomorrow by ending military support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/rbFxtHVCrn — Сeasefire Tracker (@Ceasefire_Track) May 31, 2024

But this latest F-35 deal has reassured the Israelis that Biden’s arm remains firmly draped around their shoulder – as emphasised by other members of Netanyahu’s war cabinet.

“The procurement of the third F-35 squadron reflects the strength of the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States”, said Yoav Gallant, Israel’s Defence Minister. “At a time when some of our adversaries aim to undermine our ties with our greatest ally, we only further strengthen our alliance. This sends a powerful message to our enemies across the region”.

Lockheed Martin, meanwhile, said it was “pleased by the Israeli government’s decision to procure 25 additional F-35s”.