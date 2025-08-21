The KC-46A is a multi-mission aircraft capable of transporting fuel, cargo and passengers. Credit: Boeing.

The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) is poised to finalise a deal for two additional Boeing-manufactured KC-46 refuelling aircraft, augmenting the Israel Defense Force’s (IDF) aerial refuelling capabilities.

The procurement, directed by IMOD director general major general Amir Baram, awaits the green light from the Israel Defense Procurement Ministerial Committee.

Baram said: “The fifth and sixth refuelling aircraft will strengthen the IAF – the IDF’s long-range strategic arm – enabling it to reach distant theatres with greater force and scope. We will continue to work together to strengthen the IDF in the current campaign and toward future challenges.”

The deal is a follow-on order to a previous contract with the US Government, and if materialised, will increase the Israeli Air Force’s new refuelling fleet to six KC-46 aircraft.

The first order, announced in 2022, included four Boeing KC-46A tankers for $927m.

The contract is valued at around $500m and will be financed by US aid funds.

Boeing’s KC-46A is a wide-body aircraft designed for fuel transport, cargo, passenger carriage, and medical evacuation.

In March 2020, the US State Department approved an estimated $2.4bn foreign military sale of up to eight KC-46 aircraft to Israel.

Boeing Israel president major general Ido Nehushtan said: “Boeing takes pride in its longstanding partnership with Israel, a relationship that dates back to the nation’s establishment. The KC-46A tanker aircraft will provide the world’s most advanced multi-mission aerial refuelling capability to the IAF.”

In November 2024, Boeing secured a $2.38bn contract for 15 more KC-46A Pegasus aircraft from the US Air Force.

