Boeing F-15IA fighter jets operated by the Israeli Air Force. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.

Israel’s Ministerial Committee on Procurement has approved the simultaneous procurement of two new fighter squadrons for the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

The acquisition will add a fourth F-35 squadron from Lockheed Martin and a second F-15IA squadron from Boeing, according to a statement from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) on 3 May 2026.

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These purchases, valued at tens of billions in the nation’s currency, will include sustainment packages, spare parts, and logistics support for the full integration of both fleets.

Following the committee’s approval, the IMOD’s Mission in the US has been instructed to proceed with finalising agreements with American government and military counterparts.

IMOD director general major general (Res.) Amir Baram said: “The complementary capabilities of these two squadrons will give the Israeli Air Force the flexibility to handle a broad range of combat scenarios.

“The Israel Ministry of Defense will continue leading procurement processes with responsibility and long-term vision, ensuring the defence establishment is ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

This procurement forms part of the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) 10-year force development initiative, which has been approved by both the Prime Minister and Defence Minister.

The broader plan operates within a dedicated budget of NIS350bn ($118bn), according to Ministry.

Defence Minister Israel Katz and major general (Res) Amir Baram presented the proposal to the committee as a step in the ministry’s strategy to upgrade readiness in anticipation of strategic challenges over the next decade.

According to the IMOD, the addition of these fighter squadrons will form a “cornerstone” of the IDF’s long-term force development, aimed at responding to changing regional threats and preserving the nation’s strategic air superiority.

Over the coming years, these acquisitions are expected to bring the IAF’s fleet to 100 F-35I jets and 50 F-15IA fighters, the latter being the Israeli variant of the F-15EX, according to the Times of Israel.

At present, Israel operates 48 F-35I aircraft, part of an initial order of 50. An additional order for 25 F-35s was placed in 2023, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2028.

In 2024, the air force also ordered 25 F-15IAs, with the first deliveries anticipated to start in 2031.

Furthermore, in December last year, the US Department of War announced an $8.6bn contract with Boeing for the supply of F-15IA aircraft.

This agreement covers the production and delivery of 25 F-15IA fighters for the Israeli Air Force, with an option for another 25 units.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said: “The F-35 and F-15IA acquisitions are central to the ‘Shield of Israel’ plan, which is designed to give the IDF a lasting qualitative edge.

“As part of this plan, the Israeli Air Force will be expected to lead a major technological leap – integrating autonomous flight capabilities, next-generation defence systems, and establishing Israeli military dominance, both defensive and offensive, in space.”