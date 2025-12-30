The contract covers design, instrumentation, and testing of the F-15IA aircraft. Credit: JW.photography31/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of War has announced a $8.6bn contract to Boeing for the supply of F-15 IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force.

The agreement covers the production and delivery of 25 F-15IA aircraft, with an option for an additional 25 units.

Work on this project will take place at St. Louis, Missouri, with a scheduled completion date of 31 December 2035.

The contract also involves the Foreign Military Sales to the State of Israel.

Boeing received this contract as a sole source provider after the US President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida earlier this week, Reuters reported.

The arrangement covers design, integration, instrumentation, testing and other associated services linked to the F-15IA aircraft.

At the time of award, $840m in funds were obligated towards the project.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is overseeing the contracting activity.

The US remains Israel’s primary arms supplier through ongoing foreign military agreements that span multiple administrations.

Recently, Boeing Defense Systems received a $2.04bn task order from the US Air Force for the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program, covering work through the Post-Critical Design Review development phase.

Under this agreement, Boeing will complete system integration work and carry out modifications and testing on two B-52 aircraft, fitting them with new engines and related subsystems.

Work is set to be carried out at sites in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Seattle, Washington; San Antonio, Texas; and Indianapolis, Indiana. The project is scheduled for completion by 31 May 2033.

